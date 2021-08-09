Tracking the Tropics: Invest94L could become a tropical depression later today or tonight

An area of low pressure (Invest 94L) is located just over 300 miles ESE of the Leeward Islands. It has become better organized and conditions are favorable for more development over the next few days as it moves over warm water. There is plenty of dry Saharan Dust ahead of the low, and it will be battling the next few days. Invest 94L could develop into a tropical depression later today or tonight as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles tonight, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Hispaniola mid-week.

The disturbance will move over the islands, so this will help to keep the intensity low at this time. Forecast intensity models are showing that it could become a weak tropical storm in the next 48 hours as it moves over the islands. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop over the next 2-5 days.





A large area of low pressure, Invest 93L, located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized. Develop of this system is looking less likely as it battles wind shear and dry air. It is moving to the WSW and is in the wake of Invest 94L. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.

