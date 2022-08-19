Showers and storms associated with the large area of low pressure (Invest 99L) over the SW Gulf of Mexico are getting better organized. Conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression could briefly form later today or Saturday. The water is very warm and the wind shear is low at this time.

The system is moving to the NW and will move inland over NE Mexico by Saturday night, and that will end the chance for it to develop. Regardless of development, Invest 99L will bring some heavy rain to northern Mexico. This is NOT a threat to the Alabama Coast.

Hurricane Hunters area scheduled to investigate the system later today. NHC is giving it a medium chance to develop.