Tracking The Tropics: Invest 95L in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development

Tropical Update: A strong tropical wave (Invest 95L) is now over the far eastern Atlantic off Africa. It is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves northwest into the central Atlantic. Conditions will be only somewhat favorable for development in the next few days as it moves over relatively cool ocean temperatures. Forecast models show this disturbance could try to briefly become a tropical depression once it is in the central Atlantic. However, the chance of development is low according to the NHC.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

