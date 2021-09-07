Tracking The Tropics: Invest 91L in the Gulf of Mexico trying to get better organized. Hurricane Larry stays out at sea

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry continues to look very impressive as it churns out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It is a large hurricane with a large eye. Winds are 115 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane. Hurricane Hunters will fly into it today. It is moving to the NW and will then turn north on Wednesday. On this track, it will brush by Bermuda staying just east of the Island. The hurricane is forecast to weaken as it moves north over colder waters.

Invest 91L is in the south-central Gulf of Mexico. It is disorganized as it is made up of a trough of low pressure and an upper-level disturbance. It is moving slowly to the NE and will track into the NE Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. It is battling wind shear right now, but as it nears the NE Gulf Coast Wednesday into Wednesday night there will be a brief opportunity for it to try to become a tropical depression or storm. There is also a cold front moving down from the north and this would keep the system along the coast into northern Florida later this week. Regardless of development, Invest 91L will bring some heavy rain to parts of SE Louisiana to northern Florida. Once it crosses over Florida it will move into the Atlantic. It will then have a chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical system as it moves out to sea.

﻿

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

