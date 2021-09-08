Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L in northern Gulf will bring heavy rain from Louisiana to Florida. Larry still a major hurricane

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry remains a very large hurricane as it sits out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Winds are 115 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane. Larry is moving to the NNW and will then turn north today. On this track, it will just brush by Bermuda staying just east of the island. The hurricane is forecast to weaken as it moves north and then northeast over colder waters. It could impact Newfoundland this weekend.

Invest 91L is part of a trough of low pressure and upper-level disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It remains disorganized but has a window of opportunity to become better organized today into Thursday morning as it moves NE into the NE Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle. There is a chance it could develop into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm by Thursday morning before it moves inland. Fortunately, there is also a cold front moving down from the north, and this would keep the system along the coast into northern Florida. Regardless of development, Invest 91L will bring some heavy rain to parts of south Alabama to northern Florida. Once it crosses over Florida it will move into the Atlantic where it will then have a chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical system once again as it moves out to sea.

﻿

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

