Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam is weakening in the north Atlantic, and Victor will dissipate soon

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam has weakened as it moves across the north Atlantic. It will remain a hurricane today, and then transition into an extratropical system as it moves over colder water. It will track NE and then north across the North Atlantic toward Greenland as a strong area of low pressure.

Tropical Depression Victor has degenerated into a remnant low. It is expected to dissipate on Tuesday.

There is a large area of disorganized showers associated with a trough of low pressure over the SE Bahamas. Upper-level winds are not favorable for development, and any development would be slow to occur over the next few days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!