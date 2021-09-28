Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam back to a Category 4 storm. Still tracking three other systems in the Atlantic

Hurricane Sam weakened to a Category 3 storm yesterday, but it has regained its strengthen today. It is back to a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. They are a well-defined area of low pressure, but the thunderstorms are not as organized as yesterday. Conditions are somewhat favorable for redevelopment briefly into a tropical depression later today or tonight. On Wednesday, conditions are no longer favorable for development. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure (Invest 91L) and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression could form around mid-week. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.





A tropical wave (Invest 90L) is just off the west coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. It will move to the west to WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

