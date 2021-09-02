Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Larry forecast to be a Category 4 in the Atlantic. Watching Invest 91L in the Caribbean.

Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

Tracking the Tropics: The remnants of Ida will move into the New England states today and spread more heavy flooding rains and tornadoes there as it merges with a cold front.

Larry has become the 5th hurricane of the season way out in the far eastern Atlantic. It will get stronger and forecast to be a Category 3 Hurricane this weekend. Fortunately, it is expected to be a “Fish Storm” and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 91L is located over NE Nicaragua and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a low chance to develop over the Gulf of Honduras on Friday. After that time, it will move across Central America and into the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Strong upper-level winds will likely limit development. However, forecast models are taking what is left of this system into the western Gulf next week. It will be something to watch to see if it can redevelop. Stay tuned.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

