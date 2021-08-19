Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Grace makes landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula today. Henri becomes a hurricane on Friday

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Grace is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the Gulf of Mexico. It will move over very warm deep water with high ocean heat content, but the wind shear is expected to be moderate, so this will keep it from getting too strong. Grace made landfall around 4:45 AM in Tulum, Mexico this morning as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph. It will weaken briefly over land and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Once it is back over water, Grace is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over the main part of Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is trying to get stronger since it is over warm water, but will continue to battle wind shear today as it sits between Bermuda and the U.S. in the Atlantic. Due to the wind shear, it is expected to maintain its intensity for the next few days. After that time, Henri is forecast to get stronger as the wind shear relaxes, and it turns north under an upper-level ridge of high pressure. This favorable weather pattern should allow Henri to become a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It will turn toward the N to NE tracking just off the U.S East Coast. However, there is some uncertainty as to how close it will get to the U.S. East Coast when it makes the turn, and how close it will be to the New England area on Sunday. Some of the forecast models are now showing Henri making a landfall very close to Massachusetts as a hurricane on Sunday. It is too early to make that call. NOAA is sending the Gulfstream IV aircraft up to get upper-level weather data, and that will be injested into the forecast models to reduce the large track spread between the models.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

