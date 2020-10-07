Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta Making Landfall Friday in SW Louisiana

WEDNESDAY, 4 P.M. CDT–Hurricane Delta made landfall near Cozumel & Cancun earlier this morning, and has now quickly entered the Gulf of Mexico after making a brief sweep over the Northern Yucatan peninsula. Right now, Delta is tracking quickly NW at 17 mph as a category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds and a minimum central pressure of 977mb.

The main trend in the forecast these past few days has been for models to gradually shift the track West. Now, we’ve reached a very good agreement that the most likely region for landfall will be Southwest Louisiana–in almost exactly the same spot that Hurricane Laura made landfall back on August 27th. Those with interests along the I-10 corridor between Lake Charles & Baton Rouge are strongly encouraged to heed the advice of local emergency officials.

Here is the updated forecast track for Delta from the National Hurricane Center. Again, landfall is expected Friday afternoon in Southern Louisiana as a high-end hurricane. As we move into Saturday, Delta will continue moving quickly to the North-Northeast through parts of Mississippi, likely producing torrential rainfall, tropical storm-force winds, and the possibility of brief spin-up tornadoes in the storm’s immediate path.

More specifics on our forecast should be ironed out over the next 24 hours. For now, here are the main takeaways:

Here are the current probabilities of tropical storm & hurricane-force winds as Delta comes ashore Friday & Saturday.

Here’s the latest storm surge forecast along the coast of Louisiana. The highest surge may exceed 9 feet along & South of LA-82 from Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Marsh Island.

That’s all for now! We’ll be steadily providing updates on Hurricane Delta’s progress as it slowly edges closer to the coast tomorrow. Be sure to download the CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up to the minute alerts in YOUR town, and be sure to follow us on Twitter for more weather updates from across the South. Have a great evening!