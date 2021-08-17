Tracking The Tropics: Fred weakens to a tropical depression and will track northeast across northern Georgia today

Fred is now a Tropical Depression as it moves farther inland across far eastern Alabama and western Georgia. It will continue to spread some moderate to heavy rain across these areas through midday. Fred will move NNE today and into Tennessee. The rain will come to an end across Alabama this afternoon, but we will stay humid.

Tropical Storm Grace remains disorganized as it sits just to the SW of Haiti in the Caribbean. It is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the western Atlantic. This track would put Grace moving south of Cuba toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It will cross the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday where it is expected to strengthen into a stronger tropical storm – possibly a weak Cat. 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over northern Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now expected to remain over warm water, but will only battle some light wind shear as it sits near Bermuda in the Atlantic. It is expected to get stronger in the next 24 hours. After that time, Henri will be battling stronger wind shear. This will prevent further strengthening as it tracks clockwise well south of Bermuda. It will stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

