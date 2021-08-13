Tracking The Tropics: Fred to become a tropical storm later today with landfall on the Florida Panhandle Monday

Tropical Depression Fred remains poorly organized as it sits between the Bahamas and Cuba. Most of the thunderstorms are displaced east of the center. The depression is battling moderate wind shear, but it is expected to lessen slightly during the next few days. Fred is moving to the WNW and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days as it moves along the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic Ocean. On this track, Fred will move over the Florida Straits and into the SE Gulf of Mexico this weekend near Key West, FL. It will round the western edge of the high pressure this weekend, and that will cause it to turn northwest once in the Gulf. However, the forecast models are not in agreement as to when it will make the turn.





Fred will be battling dry air, moderate wind shear and moving near land the next few days. Due to these features, the intensity will be weak, and it is not expected to strengthen. Once Fred moves into the Gulf of Mexico the wind shear will relax a little and Fred will be sitting over very warm water. Some strengthening is then expected back to a tropical storm, but it will all depend on how close it tracks to the Florida Peninsula. There will also be an upper-level low north of the system, and this could cause Fred to not get as strong due to some additional wind shear.

Right now, there is A LOT of uncertainty in the forecast. Fred must survive its trek to the Gulf first. If it does, then it is possible a tropical storm could make landfall on Monday on the Florida Panhandle. IF Fred takes this path, we will see some rain, but since most of Alabama will be on the western side (drier side) of the storm the worst of the rain will be over Georgia. Make sure you check back for updates.

Invest 95L (small area of low pressure) is located 1000 hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A tropical depression could form within the next few days since conditions are favorable for development. It will reach the Leeward Island on Saturday night and the Virgin Islands on Sunday. Forecast models take this system across the northeast Caribbean and then possibly impacting Florida or the U.S. East Coast in the next 10 days. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop at this time.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.

