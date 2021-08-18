Tracking The Tropics: Fred moving across the Mid-Atlantic. Grace and Henri expected to become hurricanes

Tracking the Tropics: The remnants of Fred are moving across the Mid-Atlantic states. Heavy rain and tornadoes are expected from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

Tropical Storm Grace is better organized as it sits south of Cuba in the Caribbean. It is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the Gulf of Mexico. This track keeps Grace moving south of Cuba toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It will move over very warm deep water with high ocean heat content, and the wind shear is expected to be moderate. Grace is forecast to become a Category 1 to 2 hurricane before it makes it to the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday. Then it will weaken briefly over land and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Once it is back over water, Grace is expected to strengthen back into a Category 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over northern Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now expected to remain over warm water but will battle wind shear today as it sits south of Bermuda in the Atlantic. It is expected to maintain its intensity for the next 3 days as it battles some moderate wind shear. After that time, Henri is forecast to get stronger as the wind shear relaxes and become a hurricane. It will turn toward the NW to N to NE tracking clockwise between the U.S East Coast and Bermuda. Some of the forecast models are now showing Henri coming closer to the NE U.S. just off the New England Coast. Right now, there is some uncertainty in the extended forecast. This not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

