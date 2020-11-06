Tracking the Tropics: Eta set to strengthen, head toward the Gulf next week

The 2020 hurricane season isn’t over yet. What was once a powerful, major hurricane that struck Central America earlier this week, is moving back over the Caribbean and is forecast to move toward the Gulf by next week. The path it’s going to take will be one with lots of twists and turns as well.

It’s important to note, there is a lot that can change with this forecast. What we know now is that the storm will reenergize over the Caribbean over the next 48 hours and reach tropical storm status. It should head toward Cuba this weekend and after that all bets are off.

Computer-model forecasts are hinting at Eta moving into the Gulf by next week. Where it goes once it gets there is still up for debate. Some have the storm moving into central Florida, or north Florida or even the Alabama coast. There will be lots of factors at play that will steer this storm one way or another. Just like this entire 2020 hurricane season, it’s best to be prepared for anything.

We’ll have more updates through the weekend and as we start the week, so stay tuned.