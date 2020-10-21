Tracking The Tropics: Epsilon now the 10th Hurricane of 2020

WIAT – 10PM Update: Hurricane Epsilon is will remain out to sea. It will come close to Bermuda late Thursday, but likely not going to make landfall. It will have no impact to the lower 48. While it os to soon to determine the exact details of Epsilon’s track and intensity near Bermuda, tropical storm conditions will likely be felt on the Island beginning Thursday with dangerous surf conditions likely.

Epsilon makes The 26th named storm of the season and the earliest 26th named-storm on record in the Atlantic. Epsilon becomes the 10th Hurricane of the season.