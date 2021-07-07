Tracking The Tropics: Elsa will make landfall today along the Big Bend of Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is northwest of Tampa, FL this morning and is not as organized as it was last night when it briefly became a hurricane again. It is battling some westerly wind shear and dry air. The storm will make landfall later this morning northwest of Cedar Key, FL in the Big Bend of Florida with maximum winds around 65-70 mph. Heavy rain is expected across all of the Florida Peninsula with rain totals around 4-6″+. Storm surge is also going to be a problem too. This will NOT have an impact on Alabama.





It will rapidly weaken once it moves inland, and it will turn to the northeast thanks to a trough of low pressure moving across the Southeast U.S. Elsa will move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of New Jersey as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea.

