Elsa strengthens to a Category 1 hurricane, Landfall in NW FL tomorrow | Tracking the Tropics

🌴🌀7 pm Advisory | #Elsa becomes a category 1 hurricane once again.



Max winds now 75 mph, moving N at 14 mph. Now 100 miles SW of Tampa, FL. Back with you at 10 with the latest advisory on @CBS_42. #alwx pic.twitter.com/UEOS4pLpty — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) July 6, 2021

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for a large portion of places in Northwest Florida immediately along & 10 miles inland from the coastline. This means hurricane conditions are likely within the next 24 hours (74+ mph winds, torrential rain, coastal flooding, & storm surge). Further inland, as far East as the I-75 corridor, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect. This again means tropical storm conditions are likely within the next 24 hours (39+ mph winds, torrential rain). As you travel further Northeast away from where Elsa will make landfall, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for places like Valdosta, Jacksonville, Savannah, & Charleston. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 24 hours.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Elsa making landfall tomorrow morning as a category 1 hurricane in Northwestern Florida — most likely near Cedar Key, FL.

Moving into tomorrow afternoon, Elsa is expected to move inland as a strong tropical storm & impact a large portion of Northern Florida & Southern Georgia with heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds, and flash flooding. By tomorrow evening, the storm’s center is expected to travel right along the I-95 corridor, impacting Southeastern Georgia & the Savannah area with coastal flooding, storm surge, & flash flooding. By Thursday morning, Elsa will weaken to a tropical depression as it moves into South Carolina near places like Charleston & Myrtle Beach.

Moving into Thursday afternoon, Elsa will begin accelerating Northeast as the storm gets scooped up by the Northern hemisphere jet stream, moving out into open waters & likely producing some fringe rainfall that affects New York & Boston. By Saturday morning, the storm will likely still be a tropical storm as it impacts Nova Scotia & Newfoundland.

Given Elsa’s current forecast track, because Central Alabama will be positioned to the West of Elsa’s center, no significant tropical impacts are expected for the region.

