Elsa still producing heavy rain & strong winds in Georgia, Carolinas tonight & tomorrow | Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida in Taylor County with maximum winds now at 50 mph. Storm surge is also going to be a problem too as it continues riding up the Atlantic seaboard along & East of I-95. This will NOT have an impact on Alabama.

Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for a large chunk of Northern Florida, as well as much of the Atlantic coast of Georgia & South Carolina — this means tropical storm conditions with winds of 39+ mph, storm surge, & torrential rainfall are likely within the next 24 hours.

Much further North, as Elsa accelerates Northeast over the next two days, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Atlantic coast of North Carolina, the Chesapeake Bay, the Delmarva peninsula, the Delaware River, & the Southern half of New Jersey. This means this means tropical storm conditions with winds of 39+ mph, storm surge, & torrential rainfall are possible within the next 48 hours.

Elsa is likely to weaken to a tropical depression later tomorrow morning as the storm’s center passes just East of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Elsa is set to remain a tropical depression as it passes through Virginia tomorrow night, then is set to re-strengthen to a tropical storm after passing through a heavily populated region of the US from Washington, DC to New York. Impacts for this area will be marginal, but it’s still rare to see a tropical storm pass through this part of the world.

By Friday & Saturday, Elsa will keep going as a tropical storm as it passes along the New England coast and eventually into the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Eastern Canada. Fortunately by Saturday, Elsa will be well out of our way & not affecting the mainland US.

