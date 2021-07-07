Tracking The Tropics: Elsa makes landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida in Taylor County with maximum winds around 65 mph. Heavy rain is expected across all of the Florida Peninsula with rain totals around 4-6″+. Storm surge is also going to be a problem too. This will NOT have an impact on Alabama.

It will rapidly weaken once it moves inland, and it will turn to the northeast thanks to a trough of low pressure moving across the Southeast U.S. Elsa will move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of New Jersey as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea. This will have impacts to New York City and Boston as it moves across the Northeast U.S. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected with power outages.





