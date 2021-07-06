Tracking The Tropics: Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico headed north to the Big Bend of Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa is in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. It will move north of the Florida Keys today and be just off the coast of Tampa, FL through tonight. It will continue to be pulled north thanks to the trough over the Southeast U.S. Elsa is expected to get a little stronger as it moves over the warm Gulf Waters just off Florida. It is possible Elsa could briefly regain hurricane strength before it makes landfall on Wednesday morning northwest of Tampa, FL. However, it will be battling some westerly wind shear and dry air. Forecast models are now showing the pressure dropping with the Euro having the greatest drop. NHC has issued a Hurricane Watch for parts of the west-central to Big Bend Florida coasts. Heavy rain is expected across all of the Florida Peninsula with rain totals around 4-6″+. Storm surge is also going to be a problem for the Florida west coast. Storm Surge warnings are in effect with a surge of 3-5 feet possible from Englewood, FL north to the Aucilla River. This includes Tampa Bay. Fortunately, Elsa will NOT have an impact on Alabama.





After landfall, Elsa will turn NE and move over SE Georgia, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina Thursday. On Friday, the storm is expected to emerge in the Atlantic just east of the Delmarva Peninsula as it quickly moves to the NE and out to sea.

