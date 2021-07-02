Tracking The Tropics: Elsa has become the first hurricane of the season as it enters the Caribbean

Elsa continues to get better organized as has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2021 hurricane season. It is located just east of the Lesser Antilles near Barbados. Winds are up to 75 mph, but have gusted to 86 mph in Barbados. It will continue to move quickly to the west across the islands and into the Caribbean today as a category 1 hurricane. The forecast track takes it across the northern Caribbean toward the southern part of Hispaniola as a hurricane this weekend. Then it will weaken a little and move into Cuba on Sunday as a strong tropical storm. It is expected to cross Cuba on Sunday into Monday and emerge into the Florida Straits/SE Gulf of Mexico on Monday night as a tropical storm. There is still some question on how strong Elsa will be once it hits Cuba. It is already stronger than the forecast from the NHC.





After this time there is plenty of uncertainty with the extended forecast track. Right now, the forecast models range from the eastern Gulf to up the U.S. East Coast. The latest forecast from the NHC shows Elsa moving up the west coast of Florida Tuesday and making landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night as a tropical storm. However, it will have to survive its track across the Caribbean and over the mountainous islands. This will be something to watch all weekend. Right now, enjoy your 4th of July Weekend, but check back for updates starting Monday morning.

