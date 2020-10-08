Tracking the Tropics: Delta strengthens today before Louisiana landfall Friday

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center is fairly consistent with the 4 AM advisory from this morning. The track is unchanged with just a small adjustment in the speed and strength. Delta is still a category two hurricane with winds of 105 mph. It continues on its northwest trajectory at 14 mph with a turn to the north expected later today.





Forecast models have really zeroed in on the western Louisiana coast for a potential landfall location Friday afternoon. Looking at the map, this may seem like a familiar spot..that’s because Hurricane Laura went over almost the exact same place in late August. Something similar happened with Hurricanes Francis and Jeanne in 2005 as they made landfall three weeks apart in places separated by just about two miles along the east Florida coast.

Coastal Areas: Storm surge flooding, heavy rain, damaging wind and tornadoes are possible all across the Louisiana coast Friday late morning through the evening as Delta moves toward the coast then inland. For Alabama beaches, expected minor storm surge (on the order of 1-3 feet), the possibility for some thunderstorms and heavy rain, and strong rip currents. This will not be a repeat of Hurricane Sally a few weeks ago, but it won’t exactly be a “day at the beach” either.







Central Alabama: Impacts from Delta will be seen here by Friday with scattered to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected with this round of rain. However, a round of storms is possible Saturday afternoon as Delta’s low pressure center moves north through Mississippi. It will be tough to nail down specific times and areas to be impacted until we get to Saturday. A lot of our storm and severe weather risk will be tied to the exact path and structure of Delta, and we just won’t know that until the day of. We want everyone to be ready for the potential of a few strong storms Saturday afternoon.





Weather will slowly improve around Central AL by Sunday, but some rain in the morning and early afternoon is likely. Some clearing will take place Sunday night, but drier weather returns Monday, with more fall weather back by Tuesday and Wednesday.