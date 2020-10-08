Tracking the Tropics: Delta moving quickly through the Gulf, setting course for Louisiana

Hurricane Delta is now moving over the open water of the Gulf of Mexico and is strengthening this morning. The storm is heading to the NW at 15 mph with top sustained winds of 100 mph.

The main focus this morning is when the storm starts to make the predicted turn to the north. That will give us a much better idea of where the storm could make landfall tomorrow afternoon. However, right now it looks like a worst-case scenario for the Louisiana coast that was most impacted by Hurricane Laura in late August.

The storm’s track from the NHC continues to trend farther to the west. Predicted landfall is now near the Lake Charles area. The silver lining for folks in the path of the storm is that Delta is expected to weaken before landfall Friday afternoon, but people there will still have major wind and water hazards to deal with.







The track and Delta’s structure will also play a role in what kind of impacts we could see here. We are still advertising a risk for some heavy rain, gusty wind and a spin-up tornado, however the threat for those looks low and mostly west of I-65. It’s important to note, these impacts and the likelihood of them could change based on the above factors, so please stay updated to the forecast through Friday.

We are fairly confident our weather will start to improve by Sunday, but we’ll still see some lingering showers during the day with some clearing by the evening. Temperatures will stay warm on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s, but cooler and drier air starts to filter in by Tuesday.