Hurricane Danielle continues to churn in the north-central Atlantic. It is battling some wind shear and colder water. It is forecast to stay a hurricane for another day as it meanders across the north-central Atlantic. It will weaken to a tropical storm and become extra-tropical. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Earl is still battling some wind shear, but it is actually strengthening as it moves to the north. It is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday night and could become a Category 4 on Friday. Earl could become the first major hurricane of the season. It will slowly track NE really close to Bermuda. Then it will race NE out to sea.

There is a disorganized area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days. This low will track to the WNW over the eastern and central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge offshore Africa in the next few days. Conditions area slightly favorable for slow development as the system moves to the WNW over the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.

