Hurricane Lisa is in the western Caribbean off the coast of Belize. It will move to the west and make landfall in Belize soon as a Category 1 hurricane. It will track over Belize, Guatemala and southern Mexico Thursday. On Friday, it will emerge into the Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression, and meander over the water through the weekend. It is not expected to strengthen due to strong wind shear aloft. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Martin has become the 7th hurricane in the 2022 Atlantic Season. It is in the Central Atlantic and is getting stronger. Martin will transition into a large and strong extratropical cyclone on Thursday and move quickly to the north and then east the rest of the week across the far North Atlantic. This is not a threat to the U.S.