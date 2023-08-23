Tropical Storm Franklin is located over the Island of Hispaniola. It will emerge in the Atlantic Ocean tonight and turn to the northeast. Wind shear will lessen on Friday, and it will start to strengthen. The forecast calls for Franklin to become a hurricane on Saturday and continue to strengthen into a Cat. 2 hurricane by Monday morning near Bermuda. Right now, the forecast models keep the storm away from the U.S. Coast and turn it back northeast heading out to sea.

The remnants of Emily are over the Central Atlantic. They are disorganized now, but wind shear will lessen in a day or two. This could regenerate into a tropical depression or storm later this week or weekend as it moves north over the Central Atlantic. There is a high chance for Emily to regenerate into a tropical system.

Lastly, there is a tropical wave (Invest 92L) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is disorganized. Conditions are only slightly favorable for some development later this week as it moves WNW across the Central Atlantic waters.