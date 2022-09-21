Hurricane Fiona is a Category 4 Major Hurricane with 130 mph winds sitting north of the Caicos Islands. It will turn north today and be a stronger Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane will turn NE and will track near or over Bermuda as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night. This could be very devastating for Bermuda. Once it passes Bermuda it will pick up speed and race to the NE and weaken on Friday. Then it is forecast to move near Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane this weekend as it moves to the north. This could become one of the strongest hurricanes ever to make landfall in Nova Scotia.

Tropical Storm Gaston is located over the Central Atlantic Ocean. It is forecast to get a little stronger and will move north to northeast over the open water. This is not a threat to land.

There is a tropical wave (Invest 98L) located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It is showing signs of organization now and will likely become a tropical depression within the next 2 to 3 days once it is in the Eastern Caribbean. Most of the forecast models take this system across the Caribbean and turn it to the NW into Yucatan or the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of NEXT WEEK as it moves along the southwestern side of the Bermuda High Pressure.





If the wind shear remains low, the water temperatures are VERY WARM and this system could quickly develop. At this time, all of the models want to strengthen this into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane over the Western Caribbean. They are also trending on taking it somewhere into the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane.





This will be something we will really need to closely watch next week. It could have an impact somewhere along the Gulf Coast from Texas to SE Florida by the end of NEXT WEEK.

It is WAY too early to make a call on where it will end up. A lot has to happen before it would even get into the Gulf, and there is plenty of uncertainty. Stay tuned and check back for updates here and on CBS 42.

There is a tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized now, and only has a low chance to develop over the next 5 days as it moves to the west.

A tropical wave will emerge off the African Coast on Thursday. Conditions are favorable for slow development over the next 5 days. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.