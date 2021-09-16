Three areas of interest in the Atlantic, Nicholas remnants still dousing the Gulf Coast | Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Outlook: As of Thursday afternoon, there are three main areas of interest in the Atlantic we’re watching for development…

Two of these waves are tropical waves coming off West Africa, still located very far away from the mainland US. The lead wave has a high chance of development over the next 2 to 5 days, while the following wave closer to the West African coast still has a low chance of development.

Meanwhile, much closer to home, we still have an area of interest located just offshore of the Carolina coast with a high chance of development. We also have the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas, still producing pockets of heavy rain across the Deep South, including right here in Central Alabama.

Nicholas continues to be more of a heavy rain & flooding-maker than anything, with many places in the FL panhandle, AL Gulf Coast, MS Gulf Coast, and Louisiana seeing 4 to 6″ of rain over the past two days, with some locally higher amounts.

Fortunately, however, the area of low pressure near the Carolinas will most likely stay offshore — even if it does develop into a depression or storm — and track Northeast over the coming days, away from the US East Coast.

With Nicholas now in the books, we are now two-thirds through our first list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names for 2021. Whichever area of interest mentioned above develops first will get the name Odette, becoming the 15th named storm of the year. We’ll be watching!

