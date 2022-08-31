Things are starting to pick up across the Tropical Atlantic on this last day of August.

Invest 91L is becoming more organized as it sits several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over next few days, and a tropical depression or storm could form later this week. The forecast models take this system WNW, or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Then they curve it north away from the U.S. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. The next name on the list is Danielle.

A broad area of low pressure is located off the coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands. It is getting better organized, and some slow development is possible. A brief tropical depression could develop over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. It will move to the west over cooler waters later this week, and this will weaken the system. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

An area of low pressure is expected to form in the next few days across the north-central Atlantic. Conditions are expected to be favorable for slow development. A tropical or subtropical depression could form later this week as the system moves to the east. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

None of these systems are a threat to the U.S.