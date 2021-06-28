Tropical Depression Four Forms; Could Become Tropical Storm Danny Tonight | Tracking the Tropics

As of 10 am CDT, about 150 miles East of Savannah, GA, Tropical Depression Four has officially formed in the open waters of the Atlantic. Currently, this tropical depression is producing scattered tropical showers & thundershowers mostly on its Western side, with the center of circulation tracking WNW at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for a large portion of the South Carolina coast East of I-95, including places like Hilton Head Island, Sullivan’s Island, Charleston, & Isle of Palms. This means tropical storm conditions (up to 40 mph winds, persistent heavy rain) are likely within the next 24 hours.

This area of low pressure is expected to briefly become Tropical Storm Danny sometime this evening as it comes ashore in Southern South Carolina. However, the overall impacts from this storm are expected to be marginal at best…

Because soon-to-be Danny is a rather fast-paced storm, moving at 16 mph, this storm is not expected to be much of a big flooding rain maker. The highest rainfall totals are expected to be in isolated pockets in parts of Southern Georgia, potentially up to 3 to 5″ at most. Other places closer to the storms center are expecting only 1 to 2″ at most, which is not enough to be concerned about flash flooding.

Forecast wind speeds tonight are also expected to be marginal at best. Places immediately along the coast will see the strongest winds tonight of up to 30 to 40 mph, but as soon as the storm moves ashore, it will start to weaken. Therefore, the strongest winds near places like Charleston, Columbia, and Augusta will only be about 10 to 20 mph overnight tonight.





By tomorrow morning, what’s left of the storm will have weakened into basically nothing.

That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.