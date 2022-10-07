Tropical Depression 13 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Julia in the Central Caribbean.
It is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday and make landfall on Nicaragua Sunday morning as a Cat. 1 storm. It will bring flooding rain and landslides to Central America. This is not a threat to the U.S.
Fortunately, there is nothing else brewing in the tropics over the next 5 days.
