T.S. Nana Closing in on Belize; New Tropical Waves coming off African coast

September 2nd, 2020–At 4 P.M. CDT Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring four separate tropical systems in the Atlantic basin–two of which are named storms.

Tropical Storm Nana–4 P.M. CDT Wednesday

First, we have Tropical Storm Nana. Currently, this storm is continuing its track West at 15 mph towards Belize with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph & a minimum central pressure of 999mb. This is a very disorganized storm on satellite imagery, with convection confined to just the Southern side of the storm’s center.

Tropical Storm Nana forecast track–4 P.M. CDT Wednesday

Nana is forecasted to make landfall overnight tonight in Belize as a tropical storm, before dissipating farther inland sometime on Friday. Nana will NOT pose a threat to the mainland US.

Tropical Depression Omar–4 P.M. CDT Wednesday

In the Western Atlantic, Tropical Storm Omar has now weakened back into a Tropical Depression in the 4 P.M. Advisory. What’s left of Omar is continuing its track East at 14 mph out into the open ocean, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1005mb.

Tropical Depression Omar forecast track–4 P.M. CDT Wednesday

Omar is expected to weaken into a remnant low over the next 36 hours, posing no threat to the mainland US.

African Easterly waves in the East Atlantic–4 P.M. CDT Wednesday

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa, we have two Easterly waves that the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring for development. The foremost wave has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days, while the following wave has a slightly better 60% chance of development. As always, with these two waves being essentially on the other side of the world at the moment, we can’t say for sure where these storms are headed. But of course, for the short term, they will not pose any immediate threat to the US.

2020 Atlantic tropical cyclone names, as of September 2nd

Tropical activity is increasing at a time that it historically should…we are now just 8 days away from the historical peak of hurricane season, which occurs on September 10th. That being said, we still have a long way to go.

Hurricane Climatology, as of September 2nd

It’s also worth noting that we’ve already used 15 out of 21 names for tropical cyclones this season, and we’re less than halfway through the season. If we exceed 21 storm names, we move on to the Greek alphabet for storms. That hasn’t happened in 15 years, since the extremely active season of 2005 with 31 named storms.

That's all for now!