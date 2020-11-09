T.S. Eta enters the Gulf; Expected to lift North towards FL panhandle

3 P.M. (2100 UTC) Monday — After impacting South Florida & the Florida Keys this weekend, Tropical Storm Eta has followed the expected track West into the Gulf of Mexico, now with a less impressive structure apparent on satellite imagery.

Here’s the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center…Eta will continue its track West for another short 24 hours, then stall after stalling NW of Cuba tomorrow evening. After the storm stops, a gradual turn to the North is expected on Wednesday. Thankfully, because we’re now very late in the hurricane season, Eta is NOT likely to intensify into a hurricane before seeing any further impacts along the Gulf coast later this week.

The expected stall is making the forecast process for Eta very difficult. Forecast models often have difficulty pinning down a storm’s track when there aren’t many large-scale atmospheric features to “push” the storm along–such is the exact case with this storm. Notice above how wide the “cone of uncertainty” is in the forecast track by Friday/Saturday. What this means is that Eta at this time could potentially impact a very large area…but the actual area it will impact is still too uncertain to pin down.

Long story short, we just don’t know yet where the storm is headed this weekend. As we get closer, forecast confidence will go up, so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, much further out in the Northeastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center has marked an area of low pressure that’s worth monitoring for development. While it’s next to impossible this will impact the US, this could be a record-breaking storm if it gets a name.

This could be Tropical Storm Theta–the 29th named storm of 2020. That would break the all-time record for most storms in a single season, last set back in 2005 with 28 named storms.

2020 has been an immensely active season for tropical cyclones in the Atlantic…again, we are currently tied for most storms ever in one season, with possibly a record breaker on the way. The record for most hurricanes in one season, however, does NOT appear to be in jeopardy. 2005 also holds that record with 15 hurricanes, and so far we’re up to 12. Stay tuned this week to see if we break that record.

