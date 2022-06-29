Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the SE Caribbean. Winds are 40 mph, and it is quickly moving to the west. It will track right along the northern coast of South America. If it stays over water, PTC 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie in the next day or two. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm in the SW Caribbean through Friday, and then move inland over Nicaragua/Costa Rica this weekend. Then it will emerge in the Pacific Ocean where it is expected to strengthen. It will continue to be Tropical Storm Bonnie since the main circulation is not expected to dissipate and redevelop.

Invest 95L is in the Western Gulf of Mexico. It is trying to get better organized with showers and storms wrapping around a small area of low pressure. It is moving to the WSW and will approach the coast of Texas on Thursday or Friday. Some development is possible, and a brief tropical depression could form before it moves inland. It will spread heavy rain across Texas later this week and weekend. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized now, but conditions are favorable for slow development later this week as it moves to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.