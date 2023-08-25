A large area of low pressure is over the NW Caribbean near Honduras. It is disorganized. Some slow development is possible this weekend into early next week. There will be some wind shear from an upper-level low north of the surface low coming out of the Caribbean. This could limit development. However, the Gulf Waters are very warm and that could aid in developing a system.

Right now, it looks like a tropical depression could form late this weekend into early next week as it moves north through the Yucatan Channel into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The latest forecast models want to take this system into Florida thanks to a trough and cold front moving across the Southeast U.S. That front would deflect it away from the Alabama Coast. However, it is WAY TOO EARLY to make any call on what this system may or may not do. This will be something to watch.

Tropical Storm Franklin is located north of the Island of Hispaniola and will turn to the northeast. Wind shear will lessen on Friday, and it will start to strengthen. The forecast calls for Franklin to become a hurricane on Saturday and continue to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Monday west of Bermuda. Right now, the forecast models keep the storm away from the U.S. Coast and turn it back northeast heading out to sea by the middle of next week.

The remnants of Emily are over the Central Atlantic. They are disorganized, and conditions are less favorable for development back into a tropical cyclone. It is expected to merge with a cold front in the next day or two. There is a low chance for Emily to regenerate into a tropical system.

There is an area of low pressure (Invest 92L) between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. It is disorganized. Conditions are only slightly favorable for some development this weekend into a tropical depression. It will move WNW across the Central Atlantic waters.