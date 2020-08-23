Marco now a Hurricane; Landfall Expected in LA Monday Afternoon

Hurricane Marco Forecast Track–August 23rd, 2020

At 4 P.M. CDT Sunday, Hurricane Marco remains a category 1 storm with winds of 75 mph, and a minimum central pressure of 991mb continues its track North towards the LA Coast. Landfall is expected within 24 hours near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a category 1 storm.

Storm surge of 2 to 4 feet is likely from Morgan City, LA to the mouth of the Mississippi River. 3 to 5 feet of surge is possible for areas along both Lake Borgne & Lake Pontchartrain. 1 to 3 feet of surge is possible along the Alabama Gulf coast–near places like Mobile, Gulf Shores, & Orange Beach.

Tropical Storm Laura continues strengthening as it rides along the coast of Cuba, now with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and a minimum central pressure of 1000mb–down 4 millibars from the previous advisory. Laura is expected to become a category 2 storm by Wednesday, making landfall somewhere roughly about 100 miles West of where Marco’s landfall is expected.

