Marco Makes Landfall in LA; Laura Soon Becoming a Hurricane

4 P.M. CDT Monday–Facebook Live from Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann

Tropical Storm Marco–4 P.M. CDT Monday

At 8 P.M. Central Time Monday, Tropical Storm Marco has officially made landfall in Southern Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River with winds of 40 mph. The storm has also become very “lopsided”. That means the vast majority of the heavy rain associated with the storm has pushed to the storm’s right-hand side, stretching from the Florida panhandle to North Carolina due to high wind shear.

Tropical Storm Marco Forecast Track–4 P.M. CDT Monday

All of the Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings–as well as the Storm Surge Watches & Warnings–associated with Marco have now been cancelled. Heavy rain & gusty winds are expected to continue East of the storm’s center for roughly the next 24 hours, before Marco dissipates in Southeast Texas sometime tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Laura–4 P.M. CDT Monday

Meanwhile, farther out in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Laura continues to show consistent sign of organization. In the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the maximum sustained winds are up to 65 mph with a minimum central pressure of 998mb–down 3 millibars from the previous advisory. The storm is still tracking West–relatively quickly–at 20 mph.

Tropical Storm Laura Forecast Track–4 P.M. CDT Monday

Laura is still expected to become much stronger and more impactful than Marco. The official forecast is now calling for Laura to become a category 2 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon, with landfall expected pre-dawn Thursday in SW Louisiana. With a track not much farther West than Marco, many of the same parts of Southern Louisiana & Texas will see strong winds enter the region Wednesday/Thursday as Laura approaches from the South.

The cone of uncertainty has now shrunk & pushed farther West, to exclude places like New Orleans & the MS/AL Gulf coast. The most significant impacts (freshwater flooding, storm surge, & hurricane-force winds) are expected in Southwest Louisiana/Southeast Texas. Those with interest in this region should continue monitoring the forecast closely.

Fortunately, NO MAJOR IMPACTS expected in Central Alabama from Laura at this time. We will of course be monitoring Laura’s progress and make forecast changes as needed.