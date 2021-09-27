Major Hurricane Sam still likely misses the Caribbean, more areas to watch | Tracking the Tropics

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam remains a Category 3 storm with winds in excess of 115 mph. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane this week. It will turn to the NW and then north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the U.S.

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles SE of Bermuda. They have become a little better organized and conditions are somewhat favorable for redevelopment into a tropical depression in the next day or two. By midweek, conditions are no longer favorable for development. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!