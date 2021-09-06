91L Not Likely to Develop, Larry Continues in the Atlantic as a Major Hurricane | Tracking the Tropics

In the Central Atlantic, Major Hurricane Larry remains a very strong, large storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (as of 4 pm Monday). The eye of the storm is a bit unusual, in that it’s very large (60 to 70 miles wide). So large, in fact, that it’s wider than the distance between Birmingham & Tuscaloosa!

Here’s the latest forecast track for Larry from the National Hurricane Center…

Larry is currently tracking NW at 10 mph, and will continue along that Northward track while making a slow turn to the right, likely passing within 200 miles or less of Bermuda. While a direct landfall is not expected, Larry will almost certainly bring significant swells, gusty winds, & coastal erosion to the island on Thursday, before continuing to turn North & away from the mainland US.

Another unusual aspect of Larry is that this storm will still technically be a hurricane — NOT a hybrid or midlatitude cyclone — as it passes by Newfoundland on Saturday.

Meanwhile, back in the Gulf of Mexico, we’re keeping an eye on an area of interest near the Western tip of the Yucatán peninsula. Fortunately, as was the case yesterday, this area still has a LOW chance of development with just a 30% chance over the next 5 days. This is not something I think we need to worry about on the Gulf coast — more than likely, this will just remain a disorganized area of showers & storms as it tracks NE towards Northern Florida, and that’s about it.

