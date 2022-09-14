Invest 96L has become Tropical Depression 7 in the Central Atlantic. Showers and thunderstorms have increased in coverage today, and the system has become better defined. TD 7 is battling moderate wind shear and dry air. This will prevent it from significant intensification, but some minor strengthening is possible over the next day or two. This calls for the depression to become Tropical Storm Fiona tonight or on Thursday.

Once the system moves into the eastern Caribbean, stronger wind shear is forecast, and the models show the system may weaken, or even lose its circulation.

TD 7 will move to the west toward the northern Leeward Islands by Friday, and then track is across Puerto Rico and Hispaniola this weekend. Forecast models show it turning northwest to north and keep it over the far western Atlantic. However, there are a few that want to take it toward Florida, so we will have to watch to see if this trend continues. We will have to see if it survives the wind shear in the eastern Caribbean. Right now, this is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Stay tuned for updates.