Invest 95L is in the Western Gulf of Mexico, and the thunderstorms are poorly organized. The storms are trying to wrap around a small area of low pressure. It is moving to the WSW and will move inland along the southern coast of Texas later today. Some development is still possible, and a brief tropical depression could form before it moves inland. It will spread heavy rain across Texas later this week and weekend. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the SE Caribbean and has a high chance of becoming a tropical system. Winds are 40 mph, and it is starting to slow down as it moves to the west. It will track right along the northern coast of South America. PTC 2 is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie soon now that it is slowing down and will have less friction from land over the SW Caribbean. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm in the SW Caribbean through this week and make landfall over Nicaragua/Costa Rica Friday. It is expected to maintain its circulation across Central America and emerge in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. Then it will strengthen and forecast to become a hurricane next week south of Mexico. Since it will maintain its circulation from the Atlantic Basin into the Pacific Basin it will keep its name. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized, and conditions are not favorable for development due to strong wind shear. It is moving to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.