Hurricane Idalia is located north of the western tip of Cuba and is quickly getting better organized. It is forecast to move north across the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Rapid intensification is expected due to the relatively low wind shear and very warm Gulf Waters.

Right now, Idalia is expected to be a Category 3 major hurricane as landfall Wednesday morning on the Big Bend of Florida or between Tallahassee and Tampa. There is a chance Idalia could become a much stronger hurricane at landfall.

Forecast models are in pretty good agreement with Idalia tracking north and northeast into the Northern Florida Big Bend area. A trough of low pressure sends a cold front across the Southeast U.S., and this will deflect Idalia to the east into Florida. The models are also now showing that Idalia could do a loop off the Southeast U.S. Coast and track back toward Florida. We will have to watch to see if this new trend continues over the next few days.

Alabama Threats: On this track, bands of heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible across Southeast Alabama on Wednesday. It will be breezy with winds of 10-20 mph, and higher speeds over Southeast Alabama. Overall, the threats remain low at this time.

Hurricane Franklin is a powerful Category 4 hurricane that has been going through eyewall replacement cycles. The hurricane will turn northeast today and continue to strengthen to nearly a Category 5 hurricane. It will track just north of Bermuda today and Thursday, and then pick up speed as it continues northeast into the Central Atlantic.

We are also watching 2 other systems in the Central and Eastern Atlantic that could develop over the next 7 days.