Hurricane Laura screaming into Louisiana with 150 mph winds

At 10 P.M. Central Time Wednesday, Major Hurricane Laura has rapidly intensified into a powerful high-end category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The minimum central pressure has tanked since yesterday, dropping to 939mb. This will be the strongest storm AT LANDFALL to ever hit the state of Louisiana.

10 PM CDT Wednesday–Wind Field Radii

Hurricane Laura isn’t just extremely strong, but BIG. Here’s the current wind field…

TS-force winds: ~300 miles wide

Hurr-force winds: ~150 miles wide

Cat 3+ winds: ~90 miles wide

Catastrophic, life-threatening storm surge has begun along Louisiana’s Southern Coast, with anywhere from 10 to 20 feet possible tonight from the shoreline to the I-10 corridor. This is a very serious storm that poses a direct threat to life & property. Anyone with interests in the area is strongly advised to heed the advice of local emergency management officials.

In Central Alabama, we will likely be spared from any significant impacts from this storm, as the storm track is forecasted to turn due North into Arkansas by tomorrow morning, before weakening back to tropical storm tomorrow night. There is, however, a risk of strong thunderstorms & a very small risk of brief tornadoes developing Friday afternoon in West Alabama, as Laura makes her closest approach. We’ll be monitoring for that chance of severe weather as we head into Friday.