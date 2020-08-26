Hurricane Laura bringing catastrophic storm surge to Southern LA tonight

At 4 P.M. Central Time Wednesday, Major Hurricane Laura has rapidly intensified into a powerful category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. The minimum central pressure has tanked in the past 24 hours to 947mb–a 43mb drop since this time yesterday. That’s just shy of DOUBLE the standard rate of what’s considered “rapid intensification”.

Catastrophic, life-threatening storm surge has begun along Louisiana’s Southern Coast, with anywhere from 10 to 20 feet possible tonight from the shoreline to the I-10 corridor. This is a very serious storm that poses a direct threat to life & property. Anyone with interests in the area is strongly advised to heed the advice of local emergency management officials.

In Central Alabama, we will likely be spared from any significant impacts from this storm, as the storm track is forecasted to turn due North into Arkansas by tomorrow morning, before weakening back to tropical storm tomorrow night. There is, however, a risk of strong thunderstorms & a very small risk of brief tornadoes developing Friday afternoon in West Alabama, as Laura makes her closest approach. We’ll be monitoring for that chance of severe weather as we head into Friday.