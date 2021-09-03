Another Tropical Wave Set to Enter the Gulf this Weekend | Tracking The Tropics

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry continues to get stronger out in the far eastern Atlantic. It will continue to get stronger and forecast to be a Category 3 Hurricane on Saturday and a Category 4 on Sunday. It will stay a Cat. 4 into early next week in the middle of the Atlantic. Fortunately, it is expected to be a “Fish Storm” and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. However, it could brush by Bermuda next week.

Invest 91L is located over the Gulf of Honduras and producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a low chance to develop today as it moves to the WNW. After that time, it will move across Central America and into the southwest Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Strong upper-level winds will likely limit development. However, forecast models are taking what is left of this system into the western Gulf next week. It will be something to watch to see if it can redevelop. Stay tuned. NHC is giving this system a low chance for development.

Invest 92L is off the coast of Africa. It is moving to the west into an area that is less favorable for development over the next few days. It will bring showers and gusty winds to the Cabo Verde Islands. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynesfor more Birmingham weather updates anytime!