Historic 2020 season continues as Theta forms, Iota in the works

3 P.M. CST (2100 UTC) Tuesday: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has reached historic heights with our 29th named storm developing in the Eastern Atlantic–Tropical Storm Theta. This means we’ve now seen a record number of total named storms in one season…the most we’ve ever seen since 2005 (28). We’ve also got another potential tropical storm developing in the Caribbean, so let’s dive into the forecast…

We’re still tracking Tropical Storm Eta in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Over the past 12 hours, the storm has remained fairly stationary, but is as of this afternoon beginning to lift North towards the US Gulf coast of Florida.

Here’s the latest track from the National Hurricane Center. As has been the case since this weekend, there’s been very little forecast consistency with respect to the track. As of right now, the expected track North is expected to prevail for the rest of the week, with Eta’s strength holding at a tropical storm. By Friday/Saturday, the storm should be closing in somewhere in the vicinity of NW Florida, but where exactly is still too up in the air to say for sure.

To better show how uncertain Eta’s track is, check out the latest spaghetti plot above. There’s almost no consistency between each forecast model, so expect more forecast changes as we move closer to the weekend.

Elsewhere, we have newly formed (as of last night) Tropical Storm Theta in the Eastern Atlantic.

Theta is expected to continue its track East towards the Iberian peninsula, away from the United States with minimal overall impacts.

Finally, we have another area of interest identified by the National Hurricane Center in the Eastern Caribbean. Currently, it has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days. If it does develop, this would become Tropical Storm Iota, as the list of Greek alphabet names continues running thinner.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!