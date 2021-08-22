Henri Makes Landfall Near Rhode Island, Saharan Dust Moves Across Atlantic | Tracking the Tropics

A strong Tropical Storm Henri has made landfall this afternoon in Southwestern Rhode Island, bringing with it flash flooding, storm surge, & 39+ mph winds to most of the Northeastern US. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a large plume of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic & towards places like Florida & Georgia. This should help put a limit on tropical activity this coming week, but could cause problems for air quality should the dust reach the surface. All the latest in this afternoon’s update above from CBS 42 Storm Team Meteorologist Griffin Hardy…

