Henri heads for New England, Grace heading for second landfall in Mexico | Tracking the Tropics

Two named tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin this Friday afternoon: Tropical Storm Henri, and Hurricane Grace. Henri (pronounced AHN-ree) is expected to track towards New England this weekend — making landfall as either a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane — while Grace will make a second landfall sometime tonight after likely re-strengthening to a category 2 hurricane…

Starting with Grace — this storm is currently re-gathering strength in the Bay of Campeche with maximum sustained winds up to 90 mph, tracking West at 10 mph.

Landfall is expected just North of Veracruz, Mexico sometime after midnight Central Time tonight as a category 2 hurricane.

Excessive rainfall & flooding will be the biggest impacts for most of Eastern Mexico as Grace makes a second landfall in Eastern Mexico. Rainfall totals ranging between 6″ to 12″ are likely for most coastal areas between Veracruz & Tampico, Mexico.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri is also re-gathering strength NE of the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds now up to 70 mph. That puts it 5 mph shy of becoming a category 1 hurricane. The storm is now beginning to make its forecasted right-turn to the North, now moving NNW at 6 mph.

Henri is expected to continue its track North, increasing in strength to a category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning (tomorrow).

Landfall is now expected sometime Sunday night between Long Island & Cape Cod as either a strong tropical storm, or a category 1 hurricane.

Henri will then slow down in forward speed after landfall, moving inland into Massachusetts Monday morning as a tropical storm, then start turning right to the East into Tuesday through Maine.

Forecast rainfall amounts for Henri are not as high as what’s expected from Grace, although 4 to 6″ is still very high for this part of the world. That’s about how much rain is expected over the next 5 days across much of Long Island, Connecticut, and Western Massachusetts.

Tropical storm-force wind gusts are likely across a large portion of New England heading into Sunday & Monday. Below is an animation of our forecast model depicting wind gusts over the next 72 hours:

Another thing we’re keeping an eye on in the tropics is a Saharan dust outbreak. A large plume of dust has now spread across much of the Central Atlantic, and is forecasted to continue moving West towards the mainland US in the coming days…

The Easterly trade winds across the Central Atlantic will blow this dust into places like Florida as early as Monday morning, then continue pushing Northwest into places like Georgia & Alabama by Tuesday & Wednesday. While this should help limit any further tropical activity from developing next week, this could potentially bring poor air quality to the Deep South if the dust makes it down closer to the surface. We’ll be tracking this heading into next week.





