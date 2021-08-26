Strong tropical system possible in the Gulf this weekend | Tracking the Tropics

In the tropics, we’ve seen activity pick up very quickly since the start of the week. We now have three areas of interest in the Atlantic — two of which have a high chance of development over the next 48 hours. We’re currently tracking one particular area of interest in the Caribbean that stands a very good chance of becoming a strong Gulf of Mexico system over the weekend…

As this large area of surface low pressure & thunderstorms tracks Northwest past Cuba tomorrow, it will likely steadily start to consolidate into a more well-defined tropical system. If it becomes a tropical storm by that time, it would get either the name Ida, or Julian, depending on what the area of interest further out at sea in the Central Atlantic does.

Over the weekend, very warm ocean temperatures (~85°F right now) in the Gulf of Mexico could fuel further strengthening, into potentially a hurricane as early as Saturday evening. Current forecast model guidance strongly supports this possibility. However, what is NOT known yet at this time is where exactly this potential storm would bring the most impacts once it reaches the US mainland. We’re currently too far away to know those details with any realistic degree of certainty. What we DO know is that most of the Deep South & Gulf coastal areas should prepare for impacts from a potential tropical system as early as Sunday evening, mostly Monday & into Tuesday.

Once again, our forecast for next week in Central AL is highly dependent on what this system does. For now, expect a good chance for waves of heavy rain & gusty winds here at home on Monday & Tuesday.

