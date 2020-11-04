Eta weakens after moving inland; Exact impacts for US remain unclear

3 P.M. CST–Watching a weakened Tropical Storm Eta settle down over Nicaragua. Now that the storm has moved inland, it’s lost its energy source in the Caribbean, and thus has lost a great deal of thunderstorm activity surrounding the center.

Here is the latest official track from the National Hurricane Center…Eta is still expected to further weaken as it tracks West & over the mountainous terrain in parts of Honduras & Guatemala. The well-advertised right turn into the Northern Caribbean is still expected tomorrow night/Friday morning, followed by re-strengthening back into a tropical storm Friday afternoon. After the storm passes through Cuba on Saturday, the exact track remains a big question mark. There still remains a split among forecast guidance on whether or not Eta will turn into the Atlantic or the Gulf.

However, there is a bit of a consensus that by Sunday/Monday, another sharp turn to the left may happen. This ups the odds of Eta becoming another Gulf storm, but the jury is still out on that happening. It’s obviously something that bears watching for us in Alabama, but we just don’t know yet exactly where Eta will go. As we get closer in time, we’ll get a better picture of Eta’s exact track.

The fact remains that 2020 has been an enormously active hurricane season in the Atlantic, with a tied record for number of tropical storms in one season (tied with 2005, 28 named storms). There has never been a tropical storm with the name Eta before, and with still about a month left of the traditional hurricane season, it’s still possible that we see Theta later this season. Time will tell!

That's all for now! Have a good night!